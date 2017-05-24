QUETTA - The security forces yesterday arrested the mastermind of bloody carnages of Civil Hospital, Police Training Centre (PTC) and Shah Ahmed Noorani Shrine.

“Saeed Ahmed Badini alias Taqwa, the architect of attacks on lawyers at Sandeman Civil Hospital Quetta on August 8, Police Training Centre on October 24 and Shah Ahmed Noorani Shrine in Khuzdar was apprehended along with his two accomplices on Tuesday afternoon,” revealed Balochistan Home and Tribal Affairs Minister Sarfaraz Bugti at a press conference. Spokesman for the provincial government Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar was also present on this occasion.

Bugti said the terrorist had confessed to his involvement in suicide hits, IED blasts, target killings and attacks on security forces.

During the news conference, a video clip was also shown to the journalists in which Saeed Ahmed confessed to high-profile target killings and terrorist attacks.

He also confessed to failed plots of targeting Education Minister Abdur Rahim Ziaratwal and CM Adviser Sardar Raza Muhammad Barrech.

The whereabouts of abductors of Higher Education Secretary Abdullah Jan had been traced, but information in this regard could not be shared at this stage, said the home minister.

Commander Saeed Ahmed hailing from Killi Deba, outskirts of Quetta, who was nabbed by the law-enforcement agencies from Quetta, had been trained at the training camps of banned organisations in Data Khail and Miranshah, North Waziristan, in 2014, the home minister said, adding they had also visited the camp of Mulla Hunar in South Waziristan.

“He carried out subversive activities in Balochistan for TTP and became its head of Quetta chapter in 2016. He also visited the camps set up by Indian spy agency, RAW, and NDS in Afghanistan,” revealed Bugti.

The nabbed commander was also behind target killing of Barrister Amanullah Achakzai, principal, Balochistan Law College, Quetta, on June 8, 2016, and had planned a suicide attack on mourners, said the minister.

After targeting Advocate Kasi at Mano Jan Road, a suicide bomber reached Civil Hospital in a rickshaw to bomb the gathering of lawyers, added Sarfaraz Bugti, quoting the notorious terrorist. More than 70 people were killed.

The terrorist also confessed to killing Dr Sheraz at Western Bypass by planting an IED under Benazir Bridge, targeting Frontier Corps and Traffic Police personnel and a police head constable in a mosque last Ramazan before Iftari.

The home minister said the credit of the successful action goes to the security forces fighting terrorism in Balochistan.

AFP adds: Pakistani officials have in the past released videotaped confessions from militants said to be responsible for multiple large-scale attacks. It is often impossible to verify the statements or ascertain if they were made under duress.

In November last year officials claimed to have arrested other masterminds behind the lawyers’ attack and the assault on the police training college.

Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar said Badini had trained first with the Pakistani Taliban before working with sectarian group Lashkar-e-Jhangvi.

He also said Badini had revealed he was taking money from Pakistan’s arch-nemesis India as well as Afghan intelligence to carry out attacks in the country.