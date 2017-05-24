RAHIM YAR KHAN-Loadshedding will be eliminated before 2018 while the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects worth US$ 54 billion will change the fate of the country, said a minister said here on Tuesday.

Punjab Excise and Taxation Minister Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman distributing laptops to students at Sheikh Khalifa Public School said that national youth are the future of Pakistan and their education was the government’s top priority.

The laptops worth Rs7 billion were being distributed to 120,000 students in the fourth phase of CM Punjab Laptop Scheme. He said that the country was running on the road to development. The economy was improving day by day and the ratio of development reached 3.5 pc. The CPEC will change the future of the country, the period of development will start and Pakistan will become the Asian Tiger, he said. He further said that latest laptops worth Rs85,000 are being given to a student on merit. He further said that more than 150,000 students of Punjab were getting education through scholarships of Punjab Education Endowment.

He said Sahiwal Coal Power Plant will be made functional from next month and provincial and federal governments will inaugurate power plants to fight the crisis.