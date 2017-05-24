WAZIRJABAD- A 16-year-old youth on Tuesday committed suicide as a protest against his father’s decision to marry off his 13-year-old sister to a 48-year-old landlord of Sindh, on the advice of his spiritual guide, in Sohdra.

Sajida’s elder brother Ghulam Abbas, a dyer in Sohdra Bazaar, resisted the wedding ceremony but he failed to save his sister. He got disappointed and swallowed poisonous pills. He was rushed to RHC Sohdra and then to THQ Hospital Wazirabad where he was given medical aid. Then he was shifted to DHQ Hospital Gujranwala due to his critical condition but he could not survive and breadth his last. His father Faqeer Ali had migrated from Sehwan to Sohdra some 10 years ago. Murshad or spiritual guide of Faqir Ali resides in Sehwan in the shrine of Laal Shehbaz Qalandar. Faqir spends his 6 months in a year in Sehwan Shareef in the company of his Murshad. He had directed Faqeer Ali to marry off his daughter namely Sajida to Ata Muhammad, a Wadera of Sindh. Ata came to Sohdra where he was allegedly married with Sajida.

The Sindhi Wadera left Sohdra soon after the news of his suicide. Some members of the family refuted Nikkah of Sajida and Wadera Ata saying that only engagement ceremony was held.