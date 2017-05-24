ISLAMABAD - The 43rd session of the National Assembly was adjourned on Tuesady after offering Fateha for the late MNA Abdul Rahim Mandokhel.

Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party lawmaker Mandokhel passed away on May 20. The house also offered Fateha for the six slain police officials of Kohat and the three labourers, killed in Turbet.

Minister for Religious Affairs Sardar Muhamad Yousaf led the Fateha at the request of National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq.

The house, as per parliamentary norms, did not take a single agenda item and adjourned to meet again today (Wednesday). The 43rd National Assembly session would help the PML-N government to complete the 130 mandatory days to keep the lower house in session with two days still remaining.

The constitution makes it obligatory for the National Assembly to be in session for a total of at least 130 days in each parliamentary year.