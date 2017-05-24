NEW YORK: Pakistan’s Nighat Dad has been selected as a Technology, Entertainment, Design (TED) Fellow, joining a class of 21 change makers from around the world who will each deliver a talk from the TED Global stage this August in Arusha, Tanzania. Fellows will join leading policymakers, business-people, academics and activists from across the African continent and around the world.

Nighat Dad is the 11th Pakistani joining the group of fellows, among previous Pakistani fellows Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy is included.

Dad is the founder and executive director of Digital Rights Foundation, a non-government organisation that tackles ever increasing gendered digital violence and advocates for civil liberties and privacy protection in Pakistan.