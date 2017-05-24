ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Aeronautical Complex (PAC) Kamra is working on plans to upgrade its Super Mushshak trainer aircraft for counterinsurgency operations.

Sources privy to the development said that the PAC was working on plans to integrate the Chinese FT-10, a 25-kg precision-guided bomb (PGB), to the Super Mushshak and if successful the Super Mushshak would carry one FT-10 on each wing.

Sources said that the FT-10 was a free-fall satellite-aided inertial navigation system (GPS/INS) PGB with varied range at its launch altitude.

With addition of these subsystems, the aircraft will also have a new digital cockpit, one enabling the aircrew to view the MX-10 EO/IR pod’s feed as well as to manage the increased workload from deploying guided weapons.

“Once these systems are added the aircraft will be put into trial test to verify the new system,” a source privy to the development said.

The PAC has also configured aircraft to carry an L3 Wescam MX-10 electro-optical and infrared (EO/IR) pod.

The lightweight MX-10 EO/IR pod with optional laser rangefinder and illuminator weighs 16.7 kg.

These systems offer an intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) platform, and the PAC is testing these systems for verification.

Pakistan has already sold a number of Super Mushshak trainer aircraft to various countries in Africa, Middle East and Asia as demand for the aircraft is increasing from overseas customers.