ISLAMABAD - National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Tuesday said that Pakistan was determined to win the case against Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav in the International Court of Justice (ICJ) as he had killed innocent Pakistanis.

Speaking to journalists here after a meeting of parliamentary committee on national security, he said Pakistan would go to the ICJ on June 8th with full preparation and with a will to win the case.

Sadiq said that members of various political parties attended the meeting and discussed the issue above their political affiliations.

“We will have another meeting on May 30th. The judicial process of the case will be discussed in that next meeting,” he added.

The ICJ had earlier asked Pakistan to stay Jadhav’s execution until a final verdict.

The ICJ order read: “Pakistan shall take all measures at its disposal to ensure that Jadhav is not executed pending the final decision in these proceedings.”

A Pakistani military court had sentenced the Indian spy to death last month.

Later, New Delhi approached the top UN court.

The convicted Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) agent was found guilty of terrorism and espionage by a military court in a trial under the Pakistan Army Act 1952 and Official Secret Act of 1923.

Adviser to Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz had said after the ICJ order that a new team would be sent to the ICJ to defend Pakistan’s case.

He claimed that the ICJ order had not changed the status of the Jadhav case as it had only directed to maintain status quo on the issue.

Pakistan has also maintained that the ICJ had no jurisdiction to hear Jadhav’s case as it was linked to the country’s security.

The Tuesday’s national security meeting was attended by Sherry Rehman, Aftab Ahmed Khan Sherpao, Zahid Hamid, Ghulam Ahmed Bilour, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and others.

The opposition members criticised the government for presenting a weak case in the ICJ, which led to an embarrassment.

“All the members want Pakistan to win this case and we are united as a nation,” Sadiq said.

He said that the Attorney General, Ashtar Ausaf Ali, and the Foreign Secretary, Tehmina Janjua, briefed the meeting over the situation and the preparations.

The members who attended the meeting said the committee was considering the names of Ahmer Bilal Sufi and Makhdoom Ali Khan to represent Pakistan at the ICJ.

Sherry Rehman, Shireen Mazari and Sheikh Rashid Ahmed criticised the government for failing to defend a solid case.