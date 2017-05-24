According to Radio Pakistan, Foreign Office spokesperson Nafees Zakaria says the main objective of Islamic Coalition Force is to eliminate terrorism and take actions against militant organizations.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Term of References of Islamic Coalition Force will be formed by the coalition partners through consultation.

The spokesperson said the ongoing discussions on media regarding the coalition force are based on mere speculations.

To a question, he said Pakistan is ready to help defuse tension between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

The spokesperson said Pakistan has great importance in the region and rendered supreme sacrifices in the war against terrorism.

He said the world leaders have also acknowledged Pakistan's contributions and sacrifices against terrorism.