Pakistan Awami Tehreek leader Tahir ul Qadri says that Pakistan understands what other nations go through due to terrorism.
A day earlier, a suicide bomber had attacked a crowded concert hall in Manchester which resulted in death of 22 people.
Tahir ul Qadri had Tweeted condemning the attack,
I strongly condemn the terrorist attack in #Manchester. Terrorists are enemies of Humanity.— Dr Tahir-ul-Qadri (@TahirulQadri) May 23, 2017
He further said that terrorism is a threat to humanity,
Terrorism is a threat for the whole humanity. All countries need to have a coordinated strategy for its complete elimination. #Manchester— Dr Tahir-ul-Qadri (@TahirulQadri) May 23, 2017
The people of Pakistan perfectly understand what other nations go through due to terrorism, for we have faced this menace for long time now— Dr Tahir-ul-Qadri (@TahirulQadri) May 23, 2017