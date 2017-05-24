Pakistan Awami Tehreek leader Tahir ul Qadri says that Pakistan understands what other nations go through due to terrorism.

A day earlier, a suicide bomber had attacked a crowded concert hall in Manchester which resulted in death of 22 people.

Tahir ul Qadri had Tweeted condemning the attack,

I strongly condemn the terrorist attack in #Manchester. Terrorists are enemies of Humanity. — Dr Tahir-ul-Qadri (@TahirulQadri) May 23, 2017





He further said that terrorism is a threat to humanity,

Terrorism is a threat for the whole humanity. All countries need to have a coordinated strategy for its complete elimination. #Manchester — Dr Tahir-ul-Qadri (@TahirulQadri) May 23, 2017





The people of Pakistan perfectly understand what other nations go through due to terrorism, for we have faced this menace for long time now — Dr Tahir-ul-Qadri (@TahirulQadri) May 23, 2017



