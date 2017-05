MULTAN:- PIA flight PK-353 en route to Peshawar from Karachi, carrying 116 passengers, made emergency landing at Multan airport after fire erupted in plane’s kitchen. PIA said the fire erupted suddenly in the kitchen of the

Peshawar-bound flight PK-353 few minutes after taking off from Karachi airport that enforced pilot to make emergency landing at Multan airport. No casualty was reported.–INP