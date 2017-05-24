VEHARI-The Pakistan Kissan Ittehad has called for protest in front of Parliament House in Islamabad on May 27, following inconclusive talks with a government team.

According to PKI president Khalid Mehmood Khokhar, the farmers union delegation led by him held talks with the government representatives. The government team led by Senator Ishaq Dar, was consisted of Finance Secretary Tariq Bajwa, Adviser to PM on Revenue Haroon Akhtar, Federal Food Security Secretary Abid Mehmood, FBR Chairman Dr Muhammad Irshad and Additional secretary Zargham Khan.

During the meeting Mr Khokhar put forward various suggestions for solution to the problems being faced by the farmers. He demanded withdrawal of GST and GIODC from agricultural implements but, according to the PKI president, government delegation’s response was cold shoulder. He claimed that the government representatives appeared least interested in the resolution of farmers problems due to which the negotiation collapsed and delegation of the PKI left the venue. Now the PKI has called for protest on May 27, to press their demands for withdrawal of GST and other unwarranted taxes.