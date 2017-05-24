ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has strongly condemned the blast in Manchester in which precious lives were lost.

While condoling with the families of those who lost their loved ones, the PM said elimination of terrorism required concerted efforts and any such act targeted towards innocent people was highly condemnable, a statement from PM’s Office said.

“Pakistan stands in solidarity with the government and the people of the United Kingdom against all forms of terrorism,” he said.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Nafees Zakaria also condemned the incident.

He said: “Pakistan stands in solidarity with the British public and government in this hour of grief. Our thoughts and prayers are with those affected.”

Zakaria said that Pakistan itself had been a victim of terrorism and condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

At least 22 people were killed and scores were wounded in the suicide blast at an Ariana Grande concert in the Manchester concert hall.

Earlier, the prime minister returned home yesterday after attending the Arab-Islamic-American Summit in Riyadh.

At the at Prince Muhammad bin Abdul Aziz International Airport Madina, he was seen off by Governor Madina Prince Faisal bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz.

In his interaction with the governor, Nawaz Sharif said relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia were time tested and they have grown with the passage of time.

He said: “We highly value our relations with the Kingdom.”

The PM said Pakistan wanted to take its relations with Saudi Arabia to new heights.

The governor said that his country highly regarded the friendship with Pakistan. It is a brotherly country with religious background.

The governor also appreciated Pakistan’s role in the fight against terrorism, said a statement released by the PM’s office.

During his stay in Medina, the Prime Minister also paid respect at Masjid-e-Nabvi.