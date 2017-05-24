MIRPUR (AJK)-Police nabbed a fake army doctor and seized a car with fake official numberplate and blue light on the roof.

The police caught the accused identified as Hassan Waqar Khan of Rawalpindi near Central Shaheed Chowk Monday night, Inspector Ch Naseer Hussain told this correspondent here on Tuesday.

On the special directives of Senior Superintendent of Police Raja Irfan Salim, all the police stations in the city and rest of the district have launched an extensive drive to net the anti-social elements including those involved in illegal activities.

The front screen of the car, driven by the accused, was also bearing the stickers of various intelligence institutions including the Pak Army. The police also recovered and seized the visiting cards, fake files, and fake rubber stamps and letter heads from the car.

In preliminary probe, the accused had claimed to be a doctor of Pak Army. Later, the accused confessed that he had been serving as a doctor in a private hospital in Sohawa for about last one year but later he escaped from the job on persistent demand of his educational documents by the hospital management.

The accused further told the police that he, earlier, had traveled through various major cities including Peshawar, Islamabad and Multan in the same vehicle bearing the fake official numberplate. But the police did not bother to check him at any stage, he said.

Further investigations are in progress after the city police registered a case against the accused Under Sector APC 419, 42O, 467, 468, 170, 471, 170 and 140, the police officer said.