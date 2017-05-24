ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan People's Party (PPP) on Tuesday demanded of the government to set minimum wage at Rs18,000 and a raise of 25 per cent in salaries and pensions.

Presenting shadow budget at a news conference here, former finance minister Senator Salim Mandviwalla said PPP Parliamentarians President Asif Zardari had already directed that adequate poverty alleviation measures be spelt out in the manifesto ahead of the 2018 general elections.

The government will present the national budget due on May 27.

Mandviwalla called for a 25 per cent increase in pay and pension, minimum wages of Rs18,000 per month and a separate fund for social protection of vulnerable groups and including transgender persons in the poverty alleviation flagship Benazir Income Support Programme.

Senator Usman Saifullah Khan, Chaudhry Manzoor Ahmed, Tanvir Kaira and Senator Farhatullah Babar and Nazir Dhoki were present at the news conference.

Mandviwalla, who is also the convener of the Manifesto Committee, said at Rs5.8 trillion the shadow budget envisages Rs825 billion in revenue and Rs4 million new tax filers.

It also calls for restructuring of the Federal Board of Revenue to raise revenues and diverting resources to enhance social and food security, Mandviwalla said.

An additional allocation of Rs47 billion per year to health was envisaged to bridge the yawning gap in this sector.

A pilot project of health insurance will be introduced in the first stage in Islamabad to serve as model for the provinces.

Provinces will be persuaded to raise education spending to achieve the target of five per cent of the GDP in the next five years.

Sales tax on goods and services and provincial excise will be collected by the Provincial Board of Revenue.

Federal excise will also be collected by the provincial Board of Revenue and transferred to federal government on agreed terms, Mandviwalla said, while explaining salient features of the shadow budget.

Legislation will be enacted for mandatory sharing of information by all federal and provincial tax agencies, National Database and Registration Authority and the law enforcement agencies to document economy and plug holes in tax recovery, he said.

“Rich becoming richer and poor becoming poorer is a bane of our society,” he said, adding that spending, which benefitted only the rich would be stopped and diverted to the benefit of the poorest of the poor.

Withdrawal of five per cent federal excise duty on crude petroleum is also envisaged to bring down the cost of transportation for the poor.

The PPP vowed to build on priority western route agreed to in the May 2015 APC in the PM House but dumped by the government.

Mandviwalla said that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was formally launched during the twilight weeks of the PPP government when the Gawadar Port project was transferred from Singapore to China in February 2013.

To heal the wounds of the most underdeveloped and militancy-infested areas of Balochistan, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and tribal areas, the centrepiece of the CPEC was the western route, he said.

Mandviwalla said Zardari had been deeply concerned over dumping of the western route, insensitivity to the hopes and aspirations of smaller provinces and lack of transparency in the CPEC project.

“The prime minister lectured some 1,500 delegates in Beijing on transcending differences and resolving conflicts through dialogue to leave behind a legacy of peace. Just at that time the Minister for Planning was dismissing indignantly as factually incorrect,” he contended.

Mandvialla deplored that the National Industrial Policy 2011 aimed at turning Pakistan into “a factory for the world rather than a shop” was not implemented by the government.

“Nawaz Sharif is a businessman and he ought to know that continuity of economic policies must not become a casualty of politics,” he said, and vowed to revive the 2011 industrial policy.

To break the vicious cycle of taking loans for repayment of old loans, the PPP proposed involving private sector in infrastructural development and a massive reduction in debt-financed investment in infrastructure by the federal government.

Mandviwalla said that the government had further pushed the nation into the bottomless pit of debt leaving little for social safety and human development.

The overall debt had increased from Rs9.5 trillion in 2013 to Rs12.7 trillion in 2016, while external debt rose from $61 billion dollars to $73 billion during the same period.

Net public debt exceeded Rs18.28 trillion - a whooping increase of 35 per cent during the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)-led government, he said.