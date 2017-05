Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) former federal minister and PPP leader Nazar Muhammad Gondal will join Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) ranks soon.

Nazar Muhammad Gondal met PTI chief Imran Khan at his residence in Bani Gala in the PPP delegation, headed by former MNA Noor Alam khan

According to sources, Nazar Muhammad Gondal is likely to make an announcement about his joining the PTI after Eid