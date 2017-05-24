Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique on Wednesday announced a reduction in rail fares ahead of Ramzan.

"A 20 per cent reduction in fares for all classes of all Pakistan Railways trains will be applicable from Ramzan 1st till Ramzan 20th," Rafique announced.

The minister said that the pays and pensions of railway staff have been increased by Rs 20 billion, and also demanded that railway police's compensations should be at par with the provincial police.

"Pakistan State Oil (PSO) and Pakistan Railways have agreed on a five-year fuel transportation agreement," he announced, stating that the former will be liable to transport two million tonnes of oil through Pakistan Railways.