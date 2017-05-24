BAHAWALPUR-The regional police officer (RPO) directed the district police officers of Bahawalpur Division to put security on high alert during Ramazan especially in and around the mosques and Imambargahs.

RPO Riffat Mukhtar said while issuing the directions regarding Ramazan that during the holy month, a large number of Muslims gather in mosques and Imambargahs and their security was police’s first priority. Throughout the region, security arrangements have been made to provide security, he said. Cars and motorcycles would be parked at least 200 meter away from the mosques or Imambargah while security officials will be deployed on the rooftops of mosques, people entering the mosque will be physically searched, walk through the walkthrough gates and metal detected so that security of the people could be ensured, he said.

He added that guest houses, hotels, and other places included in the fourth schedule will be monitored and in this regard different intelligence agencies will stay in contact; wall chalking, speeches based on religious hatred, objectionable content’s publishing and broadcasting will be prohibited and laws will be implemented strictly, he said.

At the sensitive areas, CCTV cameras be installed in coordination with administration and ensure presence of trained staff for monitoring, he directed. Around mosques and religious events, police pickets be installed while additional force be deployed so that unpleasant incident can be avoided, he said.

During the month, 1,129 mosques and 101 Imambargahs would be protected by 1908 police officials, 560 police volunteers and 2,234 volunteer, he said.