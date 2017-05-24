ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the federal, all provincial and the Gilgit-Baltistan governments to file a report on the illegal sale of the kidney.

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar took up the suo moto case on the illegal sale of the kidney. The suo moto notice was taken by former chief justice Anwar Zaheer Jamali last year in August.

Justice Saqib Nisar termed the illegal harvesting of organs an ulcer for society and said donors of organs had been subjected to great exploitation. A 53-page report, compiled by Islamabad Senior Superintendent of Police Sajid Kyani, was submitted before the bench. The report disclosed the existence of several villages across Punjab where people were living with only a single kidney.

It said that illegal kidney transplant was rampant in parts of the country including Islamabad, Azad Jammu And Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan whereas several registered organisations were also involved in this illicit practice.

The report further stated that only the Federal Investigation Agency could take action against those registered organisations involved in this appalling practice whereas Islamabad does not fall under the jurisdiction of the ordinance which terms illegal sale of the kidney a punishable offence.

The apex court had taken notice on a letter written by Dr Adib Rizvi of the Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation, in which he had said that transplant tourism, in which kidney patients living abroad visit Pakistan for the purpose of transplantation with vended organs, was earning the country a bad name.

The court directed the Islamabad police to submit the challans against those who have been arrested in the illegal sale of kidneys. The police was also asked to prepare a complete report in this regarding and present at the next date of hearing. The case was adjourned for an indefinite period.