SIALKOT-The Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) said that the exporters despite an all-out effort were unable to meet the export targets due to lack of government patronage and penalties imposed on them.

Expressing grave concern over 30 percent decline in overall exports of the country, SCCI President Majid Raza Bhutta urged the government to abolish the penalties imposed due to inability to achieve the targets. He said that the government should facilitate the exporters by providing essential relief.

The SCCI president added that the export-oriented industry of Sialkot was striving to increase the exports, but yet lacking essential facilitation and patronage by the government.

Anticipating significant relief ahead of Federal Budget for the Financial Year 2017-18, the SCCI president urged Finance Minister Ishaq Dar to consider the proposal of elimination of fines on export refinance schemes and that the waiver may be declared till the exports of Pakistan start showing a positive trend.

He was of the view that government facilitation would not only provide the direly needed relief for the exporters but also motivate them to do more to reverse the prevailing situation and play their role in enhancing Pakistan’s economy by bringing stability and increasing exports in the coming months.

MEDICAL CAMP: A large number of the people including women visited hepatitis camp set up at Daska Civil Hospital by the district administration. Deputy Commissioner Dr Asif Tufail inaugurated the camp which will continue for a week. District Health Authority CEO Dr Javed Warraich said that the senior male and female doctors were screening the people, registering the hepatitis B, C patients and providing them free medication.

He said that anti-hepatitis medicines would be provided to the patients at their homes through courier service. He said that the camp will continue for a week.