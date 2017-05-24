Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy was invested as the new honorary consul general of the Kingdom of Norway in Karachi a day earlier. Obaid Chinoy takes over from Muhammad Moonis, who is retiring after 38 years as the consul general of Norway in Karachi.

The handover took place at a reception at Obaid Chinoy’s home in Karachi. Norway’s ambassador Tore Nedrebo thanked Moonis for his extraordinarily long and dedicated service for Norway. He welcomed Obaid Chinoy in her new function, saying that she embodies ideals that Norway wholeheartedly supports, both through the causes she champions and as a successful, independent-minded and vocal Pakistani woman.

Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy is an Academy and Emmy Award winning documentary filmmaker. At the reception, she said she felt honoured to step into her new role. Ms. Obaid-Chinoy is looking forward to building stronger ties between Norway and Pakistan by encouraging collaboration in clean energy, technology and other related businesses.