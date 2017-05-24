Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday said that socio-economic uplift of masses is priority of the government and Budget Strategy is an important tool for achieving these objectives.

He was chairing a high level meeting in Islamabad wherein he was briefed regarding budget strategy for financial year 2017-18.

He said, “Our government has focused on infrastructure development but at the same time accorded top priority to the social sector also.”

The premier stated that, “The unprecedented growth in the development allocation for FY 2017-18 has increased three folds as compared to budget allocation in FY 2012-13.”

“Our government has also accorded due priority to Azad Jammu Kashmir, Giilgit Baltistan and Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata),” added the prime minister.