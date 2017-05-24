GUJRANWALA- Citizens were deprived of gold ornaments, cash, vehicles and other valuables in 18 incidents here on Monday.

Three armed men intercepted Sikandar in Wazirabad Saddr Police limits and snatched Rs45,000 and two cellphones; at Ahmed Nagar, bandits looted Rs70,000, gold chain and three cellphones from Mohsin; in Garjakh area, robbers took away Rs43, 000 and cellphone from Khaqan; at Fareed Town, dacoits looted Rs40,000, two cellphones and gold chain from Abdul Waheed; in Qila Didar Singh armed men snatched Rs22,000, applied for motorcycle and two cellphones from Talha; and at Ferozwala, bandits looted Rs67,000, gold ornaments and cellphones from Naveed and his family.

Likewise at Kashmir, highwaymen took away Rs70,000, motorcycle and cellphone from Allah Ditta; in Kamoki Saddr Police limits, dacoits looted Rs100,000, three cellphones and gold ornaments from Tufail and his family; in Kamoki city, area armed men snatched Rs50,000 and two cellphones from Khalil; at Wahndo, bandits snatched Rs72,000, two cellphones and gold ornaments from Muzaffar and his family; and in Cantt area, robbers looted Rs70,000, three cellphones and gold ornaments from Zubair and his wife. In Alipur Chattha, Gulsher was deprived of Rs118,000 and cellphones at gunpoint. In theft incidents, thieves swept the houses of Shabbir, Abu Bakar and Faqeerullah, while car of Rizwan and motorcycles of Nawaz and Anwar were stolen from different places.