SHEIKHUPURA-The Punjab government has provably forgotten or deliberately ignored to deliver laptop to those students in the district who had attained distinguished academic positions in 2014, parents complained.

Speaking at press club here on Tuesday, they claimed that the government has distributed laptops to the toppers of 2012, 2013, 2015 and 2016 annual examinations. While a large number of students in the district who had begged extra-ordinary positions in examinations in 2014 are deprived of this award, they regretted.

The parents, accompanied by a large of number of students informed the media men that it seems the Punjab government has no clear policy about laptops distribution. They demanded Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif to take notice of the injustice and provide laptop to toppers of 2014 session as well.

Medic, three others suspended for negligence

A doctor and three grade four employees of the mortuary of DHQ hospital were suspended on charges of negligence on Tuesday.

District Health Authority CEO Javed Ahmed Goraya suspended Dr Ahmad Hassan and three others employees, posted at the mortuary of DHQ Hospital for carrying out autopsies. As per report, a woman, died of suffocation, was brought to the mortuary for autopsy the other day. The doctor, however, was not present in the morgue but he directed his subordinated to carry out the post-mortem of the woman. Following directives of the doctor, the subordinates started conducting the post-mortem. As soon as, heirs of the woman observed the situation, they informed the EDO health who ordered suspension of the doctor and three staffers and initiated an inquiry against them immediately. When contacted Dr Javed Goraya said all the four employees have committed malpractice and stern action would taken against them.