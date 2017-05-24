SADIQABAD-Traders protested against the administration over ‘unfair’ increase in value added tax during each of the past consecutive four years.

Talking to media, Anjuman-e-Tajran president Khalid Saleem Ch, general secretary Mian Ehsanul Haq and other office-bearers said that the administration increases 50 to 100 percent value added tax every year. They said the practice has been carrying out for the past four years and traders are forced to pay taxes under the head of different transactions and business activities.

They said the trading community reject this, “what they said,” unfair increase in taxes and will stage massive protests if its implementation is not withdrawn. They said the administration is incapable to provide the public with basic necessities of life, adding it cannot facilitate traders but wants to grab every single penny of their savings.

Youth axes sister to death for ‘honour’

SIALKOT- A youth allegedly axed to death his elder married sister in the name of honour here in village Mitraanwali, Daska tehsil on Tuesday.

According to police, Sajida Bibi, 34, was asleep in her house, when her brother Mushtaq Ahmed attacked her with axe. He killed her with repeated attacks of the sharp-edged axe allegedly over a suspicion of having developed illicit relations with a youth in the village. She was mother of three minor children. The Bambaanwala Police shifted the dead body to Daska Civil Hospital for autopsy and registered a murder case with no arrest, in this regard.