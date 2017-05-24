Two Chinese nationals have been abducted from Jinnah Town area of Quetta, reported Waqt News.

According to details, one man and one Chinese woman were kidnapped from the road when abductors forced them into a vehicle and fled.

One woman who is also Chinese national reportedly escaped from the abduction.

Furthermore, one passerby got injured in result of firing by the kidnappers.

The police have sealed the whole area as a search operation is underway. "We are checking every vehicle at check posts and hopeful to retrieve the Chinese nationals as soon as possible," said the police official.

On March 15, Balochistan Higher Education Secretary Abdullah Jan was kidnapped along with his driver from Quetta’s Wahdat Colony.

The police said unidentified armed men abducted Secretary Higher Education Balochistan Abdullah Jan from Wahdat Colony as he left his home in the morning at about 9:45 am for his office in Civil Secretariat.

The gunmen kidnapped him at gunpoint along with his driver. However, the abductors released the driver near Sabzal Road Graveyard. The driver had severe torture marks.