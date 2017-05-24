RAWALPINDI: Two hardcore terrorists belonging to Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP) were executed today.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), these terrorists, tried by Military Courts were involved in committing heinous offences relating to terrorism, including attack on Army Public School (APS) Peshawar, killing of innocent civilians, attacking Armed Forces of Pakistan and Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs).

Convict Atta Ullah son of Muhammad Sultan was involved in attacking LEA which resulted in death of several soldiers and injures to an officer and a soldier. He was in possession of fire-arms and explosives. He admitted his offences before the Magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.

Taj Muhammad son of Alaf Khan was involved in attacking Armed Forces of Pakistan and harbouring suicidal bombers, which were later on used in attack on Army Public School (APS) Peshawar, causing death of 151 persons including 125 children, injuries to 147 persons and killing a civilian. He admitted his offences before the Magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.