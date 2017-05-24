VEHARI:-A woman allegedly threw acid on her husband for contracting second marriage. According to police, a woman, identified as Yasmeen, resident of Chak 47 Bangla Fazil, threw acid on her husband over contracting second marriage. As a result, the man suffered critical burns. The victim was rushed to DHQ Hospital from where he was referred to Nishtar Hospital Multan where his condition is stated to be critical. According to hospital sources, the man has sustained burns 35 percent of him body.