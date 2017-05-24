VEHARI - A woman threw acid on her husband for contracting second marriage in Vehari.

According to media reports, a woman, identified as Yasmeen, threw acid on her husband upon his second marriage in Chak 47, Bangla Fazil, the native area of Vehari, and fled. As a result, her husband suffered burn injuries.

The victim was rushed to nearby DHQ for treatment from where he was shifted to Nishtar Hospital Multan for better medical facilities where he was stated to be in critical condition, according to hospital sources as he received 35 percent of burn injuries.