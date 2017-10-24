MIRPUR (AJK)-All is set to celebrate the 70th founding anniversary of Azad government of the State of Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday (today), with traditional zeal and renewal of the pledge to continue a vibrant role in the struggle for the freedom of held Jammu and Kashmir from Indian yoke.

Highlighting salient features of the AJK-wide celebrations to mark the historic day in the history of the Kashmir freedom struggle, official sources told this correspondent here on Monday that final touches have been given to host special ceremonies to mark the day in all 10 districts as well as tehsil headquarters of the AJKs. Speakers will highlight the historic importance of the day - besides offering fateha for the martyrs of Jammu and Kashmir and special prayers for the early success of the Kashmir freedom movement.

It will be holiday throughout AJK to celebrate the founding anniversary of the state government established this day 70 years ago on October 24 1947, comprising liberated territory of AJK besides the representative government of the entire state of Jammu & Kashmir. Pakistan and AJK flags hoisting ceremonies at the State's capital city and the district headquarters will be the hallmark of the historic day - where in the cutting of the founding anniversary cakes will be another important event to celebrate the day.

Since the Kashmiris struggle for freedom in occupied Jammu and Kashmir is at climax amidst the pro-freedom and anti-India street agitation across the bleeding occupied valley and the reign of state terrorism unleashed by the Indian occupational forces for the over last 16 months, the government in the liberated territory (AJK) has given final touches to the special programs to observe the foundation anniversary of the AJK government with prime focus to elaborate the due role of this base camp of the Kashmir freedom movement for raising the Kashmiris indigenous struggle for freedom at international level besides to reiterate solidarity with the people of the occupied Jammu Kashmir in their just and principled struggle for liberation of the motherland from Indian clutches.

The day will dawn with special prayers for early success of Kashmir freedom movement, as well as for the strengthening and prosperity of Pakistan, the ultimate destination of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, who (Kashmiris) had destined their destiny with it, the day they raised their voice against the India-backed dogra regime over seven decades ago. It will be followed by rallies in various parts of AJK scheduled to be organized by public and private organizations to commemorate the day.