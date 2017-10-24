FAISALABAD/BAHAWALPUR-After Lahore, the Punjab government has rolled out Dolphin Force here on Sunday to affectively control street crimes.

Dolphin Force is an elite security unit which consists of 110 motorbikes and 220 equipped policemen in Faisalabad. In this connection, the launching ceremony of Dolphin Force was held at Police lines.

Punjab Minister for Law Rana Sanaullah Khan was the chief guest while RPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana, Deputy Commissioner Salman Ghani, CPO Atahr Ismail, parliamentarians Ch Shahbaz Babar, Begum Khalida Mansoor, Rai Haider Kharal, Faqir Hussain Dogar, Haji Ilyas Ansari, Zafar Iqbal Nagra, Azad Ali Tabassum and others were also present.

Addressing the ceremony, the minister said that the govt had spent billions of rupees on the constitution of the Dolphin Force. He said that due to the working of Dolphin Force at Lahore, the street crimes had reduced 25 to 30 percent. And now, he added, the elite security unit had been launched in Faisalabad. He said that govt wanted the force win over the hearts of the people through its attitude and decent dealing with the masses. He lauded the police for rendering sacrifices for establishing peace in the province.

He said that the idea of the force came from Turkey where the force had impressed the people through performance and service. He said that Turkey had helped the provincial govt establish the force and train the policemen.

The law minister said that the selection of policemen for Dolphin Force had been made on merit. He said that CTD unit played tremendous role in fighting terrorism and extremism. He said that govt had spent billions of rupees on the hiring and training of the force. He hoped that they serve the masses and improve the image of police. He said the force would set an example regarding eradication of street crime.

He said Punjab Forensic Laboratory had also been established while for making better culture at police stations, front desks have been established in all the police stations where complaints of public were registered swiftly. He congratulated the citizens of Faisalabad over the launch of Dolphin force and assured them the street crime would decrease now.

RPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana thanked Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif for launching Dolphin Force at Faisalabad. He said it was the historical day, adding that the Dolphin Force would work diligently and with commitment. CPO Athar Ismail said that Dolphin Force would help control street crimes. He said master trainers from Turkey had trained the policemen. He said that in Faisalabad 50 beats had made and two motorbikes with four policemen each would do their duty in one beat and respond the 15 call swiftly. He said that Dolphin Force would win the hearts of masses.

Meanwhile, the law minster also inaugurated the newly completed Breast Clinic at Allied Hospital as it completed at a cost of Rs70.074 million. He took round of surgical OPD, surgeon office, dressing room, computer data room, oncologist room, mammography, radiologist, pathology lab and other sections Breast Clinic.

He appreciated the establishment of state of the art Breast Clinic, and said that the clinic would provide the best diagnostic and treatment facilities. He said that Punjab govt had provided latest machinery in the govt hospitals with billions of rupees.

He also inaugurated the Emergency CT Scan and Digital X-Ray machine in Allied Hospital with the cooperation of philanthropists at a cost of 40 million. He also inaugurated the new ICU at Allied hospital with the cost of 335.533 million.

Likewise, Punjab Cooperatives Minister Malik Iqbal Channar inaugurated Dolphin Force in Bahawalpur. He said that to ensure the public security and counter the street crime, Dolphin Squad has been deployed in Bahawalpur which will display modern policing with professional skills.

He said that 2 years ago special request was made to CM Punjab for the deployment of Dolphin squad in Bahawalpur.

Regional Police Officer Riffat Mukhtar Raja presented the welcome speech and provided information regarding its benefits. He said that Dolphin Force had been provided with modern training which will observe its duties in two shifts, first shift will start at 8am and conclude at 4am while the second shift starts at 4 and ends at 12am. It will observe its duties in urban areas.

He said that Dolphin Squad consists of 91 officials who have 8 upper subordinates and 83 lower subordinates. During the shift, the dolphin squad members will patrol on heavy bikes and will be equipped with modern weapons.