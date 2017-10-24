Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has rejected Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan's disqualification reference against Ayesha Gulalai declaring that Gulalai will remain member of National Assembly on women's seat.

According to details, five-member ECP bench gave the verdict in favour of Gulalai by 3-2. The ECP member of Balochistan and Punjab gave verdict against Ayesha Gulalai while members of KPK, Sindh and Chief Election Commissioner gave the verdict in favour of Gulalai.

While talking to media after the verdict, Ayesha Gulalai stated that today I have won a historic case. "I already said that I will accept ECP decisions either it will be in my favour or against," she said.

She further stated that due to Imran Khan's policy of anarchy, the country could not progress. "Due to his policies there is anarchy in every street of Pakistan," she said.

In another allegation, Ayesha Gulalai claimed that during 2014 sit-in, drugs worth of millions were supplied to youth in Islamabad and Rawalpindi. "Imran Khan has destroyed the youth of twin cities," she said.

"Imran Khan wants that the young generation should learn abuses and intolerance in place of education," she asserted.