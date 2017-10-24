Daughter of ousted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, has tweeted that her mother, Kalsoom Nawaz, has been hospitalised again.

On her twitter account Maryam wrote “Ami is hospitalised again.” She requested for prayers for recovery of her mother.

Ami is hospitalised again. Earnest request for prayers. https://t.co/3ufycfsDzF — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) October 24, 2017





Kalsoom Nawaz is in London where she is under treatment for throat cancer. On October 10, she went through first chemotherapy in London.