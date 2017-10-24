SARGODHA-The two-day national symposium titled "Roles, Responsibilities and Ethics of Media in Pakistan" will commence here at the Department of Communication Studies, University of Sargodha here on Tuesday (today).

UoS Vice Chancellor Dr Ishtiaq Ahmed will chair the symposium after inauguration with welcome remarks. On day first, panel one: comprising known journalists including Fahd Hussain, Aslam Khan, Imtiaz Gul and Javed Iqbal will talk on different subjects in the first session.

In the second session, panel-II, comprising Nasir Malik, Javed Siddique and Rana Mubashar will share their input on end of ethics in new media, investigative journalism in Pakistan and electronic media challenges in the digital age.

On Wednesday, panel-III, comprising Dr Irum Sultana, Dr Anjum Zia, Dr Masrur Alam Khan, Jamil Athar and Faizia Kalsoom will enlighten the audience with their research on a variety of subjects.

In the second session, consists of Absar Alam, Adnan Rafiq, Rafiullah Kakar and Dr Muhammad Ashraf Khan will address the audience.

The symposium will conclude with vote of thanks by the vice chancellor.

The university has made elaborated arrangement for the event.