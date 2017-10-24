LAHORE:- Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif who is also PML-N president is arriving in the country from Jeddah Tuesday (today). Nawaz Sharif will land in Islamabad where he is due to appear before the NAB court on October 26 in the corruption references being heard against him and his children. Nawaz Sharif left for London on October 5 to see his ailing spouse Begum Kalsoom Nawaz. The national politics is sure to galvanize with the arrival of Nawaz Sharif who is expected to focus on the party affairs after attending the court proceedings.–Staff Reporter