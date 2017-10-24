Quetta - A police vehicle was targeted with an IED near Hazarganji Fruit Market gate in Quetta on Monday. However, there was no loss of life.

According to police, the vehicle of Station House Officer (SHO) Shalkot Maqbool Ahmed was attacked with an improvised explosive device (IED) near Harzarganji Fruit Market.

The attack, however, inflicted no casualty. The blast smashed vehicle’s glasses causing minor injuries, police said.

The IED was placed in a garbage dump which exploded with a powerful bang when the vehicle was passing through. No one has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The police and Frontier Corps contingents reached the site, cordoned off the area and started a search operation.

Hardly four days back on Oct 18, a suicide attack on a police truck killed one civilian among six police constables at Sariab Road while 25 others had sustained serious injuries.

Similarly on Oct 19, 47 civilians and 26 labourers sustained wounds in twin hand-grenade attacks in Mastung and Gwadar port city, which raised questions over the security measures.