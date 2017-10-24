Islamabad - Police sprang into action at the Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) and arrested dozens of students when the campus was reopened on Monday after eighteen days’ strike. A few students also sustained injuries when police resorted to baton charge on resistance to end the strike.

Majority of arrested and injured students were from the Baloch Students Council (BSC), which had parted its way from other five councils after differences emerged on restoration of academic activities at the campus.

Nearly seventy students were arrested by police early in the morning when they allegedly tried to halt academic activities again after the announcement of reopening the university.

Talking to The Nation, a representative BSC Jahanzeb Baloch said that students as per their plan were on peaceful protest but police raided them around 07:00am.

He said the police used baton charge and arrested the students near the transport point and later entered into hostels and departments also.

He claimed that students did not forcibly stop the university transport or lock the classes.

However, sources said that a few students again created agitation to halt the academic activities. He said that police keeping in view their less strength took action and defused the situation.

Sources also said that earlier the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration again held talks with the BSC to end the strike and wait until the report of inquiry committee constituted by university syndicate presents its report.

On last Sunday, the BSC in a press briefing announced to continue its strike till restoration of expelled and rusticated students.

Chairman Pashtoon Council Students Jahnazeb Khan Wazir told The Nation that the university and civil administration did not keep their words and took action against the students.

He said that the Quaid-i-Azam Students Federation (QSF) had agreed of opening the university but transport movement of the campus was not in the agreement. “We were carrying our peaceful protest when police subjected them to harsh violence,” he said.

He also added that female students were also misbehaved by the authorities while above 100 students were arrested.

The QSF in its statement said that the university administration was approached for release of the students in custody.

The federation also said that it would resume its protest if students would be dealt harshly and with humiliating way.

Later on, students gathered outside the press club and staged a protest against the action taken by police demanding immediate release of the arrested students.

The students from other universities, civil society and politicians from Balochistan also joined the students’ protest and condemned the police action against them. Students also chanted slogans against the university administration on violation of the basic rights.

“The university has been turned into a police state and an environment of fear is being created at the campus,” Shehryar Khan said.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Bakhtwar Bhutto Zardari also condemned the police action against students demanding resignation of the officials involved in the attack.

In her message on social media website, Bakhtawar Bhutto tweeted, “Strikes are a democratic right! Disgusting attack on unarmed students. Police involved should be made to resign this is absolutely inexcusable”.

Meanwhile, the academic activities fully resumed in the campus after 18 days where a large number of students reached the university. All faculties and departments were reopened and teachers attended the classes.

The QAU administration in its official response said that the university reopened for classes today for the first time since October 4. It said that classes were conducted peacefully for the most part. It said that some unruly individuals (most of who are believed to be outsiders and not QAU students) attempted to disrupt the classes.

They also attempted to prevent buses from leaving the campus early in the morning. In both cases, the intervention of police thwarted their designs. Many of these individuals were taken away from the campus by the police. It is expected that academic activities will be carried out normally from tomorrow.

The civil administration said that action was taken to restore the academic activities as students were on verge of wasting of semester.

The administration said that students were arrested under section 144. Civil administration already has obtained arrest warrants of 37 students.