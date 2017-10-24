ISLAMABAD - In the wake of a call from some religio-political groups staging rallies and processions in the capital on the issue of Khatm-i-Nabuwwat, Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal Monday said that nobody would be allowed to disrupt law and order situation in the capital.

The interior minister gave these remarks, while chairing a high-level meeting to review the security arrangements in the capital. “The elements found [involved] in any nefarious activity, will be dealt [with] sternly,” he said.

Some religio-political parties have announced protest demonstrations in the next month on the issue of making controversial amendment in the declaration form about finality of prophethood of Muhammad (pbuh) for electoral candidates.

The government has already reversed the amendment in the law. In the meeting, the interior minister asserted that Pakistan needed stability and harmony in the wake of the war against terrorism.

“Internal solidarity is key to our success. Some anti-state elements are fuelling controversies to provoke conflicts within our state. We have to defeat such designs,” he remarked.

The interior minister added that some elements were trying to exploit the issue of finality of prophethood of Muhammad (pbuh) for political gains, whereas there was no reality in the allegations. “The sanctity of Prophet Muhammad (pbuh)’s status will be maintained at all costs,” he said.

Iqbal said, safety in Red Zone of the capital should be ensured at all costs and no political and religious party should be allowed to violate or sabotage rules and regulations enunciated for the capital by the high court.

He also added that every citizen was free to exercise democratic rights within the limits of the law. “Those taking law into own hands will be dealt with sternly,” the interior minister warned. The minister said that street agitation and violence in the capital would damage the image of Pakistan, globally.

He directed beefing up security of the Red Zone and the Diplomatic Enclave in Islamabad in order to avoid any unpleasant incident. Iqbal also said that some elements had ambitions to disrupt peace in the country.

The minister also noted that politics of violence and agitation was against the teachings of Islam and notable section of Islamic scholars should come forward and play their due role by imparting the true teachings and the message of Islam.

“It is the need of the hour to unite the whole nation and the people should stay away from those political and religious groups whose agenda is to sow rift and dissension in the social fabric of the country,” he said.