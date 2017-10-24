MULTAN-The innovative step of the establishment of Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) was taken to safeguard the rights and investments of overseas Pakistanis, especially in Punjab province.

The ratio of resolved complaints of expatriate Pakistanis in Multan division is encouraging which depicts efforts of the civil and police administration. OPC Punjab Commissioner Afzaal Bhatti observed while chairing a meeting held here to review the resolution process of complaints of expat Pakistanis in Multan Division.

Mr Bhatti stressed that there is need for collective efforts to resolve issues of expat Pakistanis and the role of district administrations as well as police is of great significance in this regard. The OPC Punjab chief said that the complaints could be addressed at very early stage provided the field officers at district and division levels give quick input.

Commissioner Multan Division, Bilal Ahmad Butt, DG OPC, Syed Javed Iqbal Bokhari, Additional DG OPC, DIG Agha Yousaf and other relevant officer attended the meeting.

Speaking to the participants, OPC DG Syed Javed Iqbal Bokhari disclosed that designated courts have been set up in the province to deal with the cases of overseas Pakistanis at district level on directives of Lahore High Court.

On the occasion, Commissioner Multan Division Bilal Butt said that a comprehensive policy is being pursued to address complaints of overseas Pakistanis on priority basis.