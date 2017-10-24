ISLAMABAD - A sub-committee of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Monday reviewing audit objections and irregularities of over R5 billion in the new Islamabad airport project directed the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to submit an internal inquiry report to the committee within two weeks.

The PAC sub-committee chaired by Senator Sherry Rehman examined the audit objections regarding the lopsided award of contract at higher rates under the aviation division. Expressing displeasure over irregularities in the new Islamabad airport, Rehman issued a two-week notice to complete the ongoing inquiry and submit the report.

“The internal inquiry report should be submitted to the committee...I can also forward this case to the NAB today,” said Rehman mentioning that the serious matter should be probed thoroughly.

She also expressed her shock and dismay at the scale of irregularities saying, “The pre-qualification of the bidders started in 2012. It took the CAA three years to approve tenders. It is highly suspicious that after the visit of high ups, a bidder was finalized in two days while others were knocked out,” she said.

She said the contract was awarded at a cost of Rs5.9 billion, which was 132 percent higher than the revised PC-I estimate of Rs2.5 billion.

The gross negligence has resulted in the escalation of the total cost from Rs36 billion to Rs81 billion. The level of incompetence is troubling,” said Rehman.