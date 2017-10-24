The Pakistan motor rally organised by Pakistan Army to commemorate 70th independence anniversary of Pakistan reached Islamabad yesterday.

The rally with 300 jeeps, 500 bikers and 150 vintage cars from 23 different motor clubs from across the country, was started on October 21 from Khunjrab Pass and will end on October 31 after reaching Gwadar.

According to Radio Pakistan, the participants left Abbottabad for Islamabad on Monday morning. In Abbottabad, a special welcome event was organized by Pakistan Army where a large number of people were present to encourage the participants of the rally.

Rally featuring classic and sports vehicles was started from Khunjerab top on Saturday. The purpose of this event is to promote adventure sports, tourism potential, cultural heritage of Pakistan.

The rally would end at Gwadar after covering a distance of almost 3,000kms.