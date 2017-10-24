MULTAN-The Dolphin Force, a newly-established highly trained and well-equipped police force to fight street crime, has been launched here with the initial contingent comprising 123 personnel, which offer international standard policing facilities to the citizens.

The launching was held here on Monday at a ceremony after which the personnel of the force patrolled different city roads.

Earlier, speaking at the launching ceremony, Haji Sikandar Hayat Bosan, federal minister for food security, stressed upon the jawans of Dolphin Force to serve the masses with a passion to offer them relief. He said that the deployment of the force in Multan was an honour for the town and they would play a key role in fighting street crime which would bring a positive change in the society. "It will help improve the image of police in the masses," he hoped.

Addressing the ceremony, federal minister for water resources Syed Javed Ali Shah said that the Dolphin Force would create a sense of security and protection in the society. He said that the government took a number of steps to offer jobs to the youth, law and order and justice to the people. He said that it was need of the hour that our forces should reorganise and equip themselves with latest skills. Regional Police Officer Multan Muhammad Idrees said that Multan was one of five towns where Dolphin Force was deployed today. He added that the jawans of the force were given special training to fight street crime. He said that the Dolphin Force would not only patrol city roads but also take citizens' complaints to the police stations. Superintendent Police Dr Fahad disclosed that the Dolphin Force was first launched in Turkey in 1993. "Mian Shahbaz Sharif adopted this model and introduced this force in his province," he added. He said that the motive behind setting up the force was to introduce effective patrolling, snap checking, quick reaction on emergency calls and community policing. He said that the jawans were equipped with latest wireless system, state of the art arms and high quality training. He said that a separate administrative structure had been set up for the force which would monitor their performance.