ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Monday said the next general election would be held on time in 2018 and advised the political opponents to wait patiently till the Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz completes its term.

The prime minister said he was pretty sure that the next general election would be held on time. “I am one hundred per cent sure, elections will be held in 2018,” he said expressing his wonder as to how certain political proponents were expecting polls ahead of the completion of PML-N government’s tenure.

The prime minister was expressing his views during a PTV talk show ‘Aamna Samna’ hosted by Shahzad Raza.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has been the second prime minister, who visited the PTV headquarters.

The prime minister maintained that the strength of democratic system was linked with its continuity and completion of tenures by the elected governments.

To a query, he expressed his confidence that the PML-N government would accomplish all its development projects.

“A week is not enough for me if I keep on inaugurating at least two projects as a number of projects are being completed and others are in the pipeline, considering the government’s remaining period of term”.

The prime minister said the PML-N government would leave a better, prosperous and more secure Pakistan in 2018 when it completes its term.

“We will complete our developmental schemes and set a sound future course and direction for the next government. These projects will shed massive impacts upon the country’s economy,” he added.

The PML-N would also form the next government by virtue of its pro-development performance and execution of unprecedented mega projects whereas its political adversaries would go to public merely with the baggage of hollow criticism.

He also advised Pakistan Tahreek-i-Insaf chief Imran Khan to have patience as the public would decide fate of the government.

To a question, the prime minister said with import of LNG, the gas deficiency would be overcome and announced that abundance of gas would be available to the domestic, CNG, fertilizer and industrial sectors during the winter season.

In the past these sectors had suffered colossally and were at the verge of closure.

He said prior to the PML-N government tenure, its predecessors tried to import LNG but at least seven such attempts had failed. It was made possible with the PML-N government which had brought the LNG at the lowest contract rates throughout the world.

The prime minister opined that the only solution to energy deficiency in the country was associated with the import of LNG which also helped in lowering the power prices in the country.

About 20 to 25 per cent extra gas would be available to the domestic consumers without snapping supply to other sectors, he added.

Prime Minister Abbasi said Pakistan had been fighting the biggest war against terrorism with its own resources and rejected the impression that its campaigns against terrorism were being funded from abroad.

“It’s our own war and we had been fighting it and would continue to fight it with our own resources,” he emphasized. The part of the history could not be distorted with wrong impressions.

He lauded the Pakistan army for successfully defeating the menace of terrorism. Pakistan had offered huge sacrifices as a large number of civilian and law enforcement agencies personnel laid down their lives in this war. The whole world acknowledged it.

The prime minister to a question related to security issues, said the PML-N government inherited the law and order situation and noted that the internal threats always hovered around which also impacted the economy.

He particularly referred to Karachi, the port city and economic hub of the country and tribal areas, but in the same tone added that the government was up to the challenges and improved the security situation, besides bringing about an economic turnaround.

The prime minister said Pakistan enjoyed the highest consumer growth in the world and it was taking steps to further spike the economic indicators including the growth rate in its exports.

The export growth is targeted at around 25 per cent in the first quarter of 2018. With increase in exports, the issues of economy could be settled, he added.

Now the country has the lowest inflation and highest growth rate, he said.