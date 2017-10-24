ISLAMABAD/gilgat - Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Monday was briefed on the Ministry of Defence Production and the export potential of military hardware to regional and international markets.

Minister for Defence Production Rana Tanveer Hussain briefed the prime minister on matters pertaining to the ministry especially the indigenous production and manufacture of defence-related equipment and its exports.

The prime minister, while expressing satisfaction, said that all possible support would be provided to enhance the export potential of the ministry in the light of regional and international export demand. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi is scheduled to visit Skardu on Wednesday (October 25th).

Member GB Council Arman Shah said here on Monday that the prime minister, who is also chairman of Gilgit-Baltistan Council, will chair the fourth meeting of the council. Arman Shah said the council meeting will discuss 20 agenda items, including various development projects for the region.

Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Barjees Tahir, GB Governor Mir Ghazanfer Ali Khan, GB Chief Minister Hafeezur Rehman, six local and six non-local members of the council will also attend the meeting.

He said that the local members of the GB council will apprise the prime minister about the reservations of the people, including the constitutional right and imposition of taxes.

According to schedule, the prime minister will inaugurate the construction work of Gilgit-Skardu Road, Baltistan University and other various projects during his visit.

The prime minister will also address a public gathering at the ground of a local college.

The local people are also expecting that the prime minister will announce a comprehensive development package for the region.