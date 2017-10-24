Senate passes bill against disqualified person(s)

ISLAMABAD - The Senate on Monday passed with majority “The Elections (Amendment) Bill 2017” to bar former prime minister Nawaz Sharif from heading the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz as per the Supreme Court verdict.

The bill moved by the main opposition party, the PPP and supported by other opposition parties in the Senate, seemed to have made the Elections Act 2017, a controversial legislation, which was passed by the parliament last month.

Although the ruling PML-N having majority in the National Assembly will reject the amendment, it may provide a ground to the apex court to strike down the controversial Elections Act 2017 on the petition of the PPP and others who have challenged it in the Supreme Court.

The bill was moved by PPP Senator Taj Haider and others to amend the Elections Act 2017.

Speaking on the bill, Senator Taj said it was a mockery of the constitution that a disqualified person was heading a party under the Elections Act 2017.

Federal Law Minister Zahid Hamid opposed the bill, asserting that the opposition was taking an unconstitutional step.

PTI Senator Shibli Faraz said that the Clause 203 (1) had allowed a person disqualified by the court from holding a public office to become a political party’s office-bearer.

He added that the clause made a mockery of the court’s verdict and so the bill presented against it should be passed by the upper house of the parliament.

At this, Senate Chairman Mian Raza Rabbani then sought a vote on the introduction of the bill.

The opposition managed to bag 46 votes in favour of the bill against the treasury’s 21 against it.

Later, it was passed with a majority vote.

The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), the PTI, the Jamaat-e-Islami, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan and the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid voted in favour of the bill.

Last month, the opposition parties in the Senate despite their combined effort had been unable to the stop the passage of the Elections Bill 2017.

Among the new laws, an amendment was introduced to Section 5 of the PPO.

The amendment allows every citizen who is not a government servant to form a political party or hold any office of a political party.

Introduced during Musharraf era, the PPO Section 5 (1) says that every citizen, not being in the service of Pakistan, has the right to form or be a member of a political party or be otherwise associated with a political party or take part in political activities or be elected as an office-bearer of a political party.

But the clause currently has a provision, which reads “Provided that a person shall not be appointed or serve as an office-bearer of a political party, if he is not qualified to be, or is disqualified from being, elected or chosen as a member of parliament under Article 63 of the Constitution…or under any other law for the time being in force”.

When the bill was passed in the National Assembly, it went unnoticed.

It was only during voting on the bill in the Senate that leader of the opposition Aitzaz Ahsan brought the development to the notice of the house and proposed an amendment in the relevant law passed by the National Assembly.

Aitzaz Ahsan proposed an amendment to clause 203 (1) of the new election laws with a new provision stating: “provided that the person shall not be appointed or serve as an office-bearer of a political party, if he is not qualified to be, or is disqualified from being, elected or chosen as a member of the parliament under any law for the time being in force”.

Law Minister Zahid Hamid opposed the amendment, which led to the chairman calling a vote count.

To the opposition’s surprise, Ahsan was outvoted by one vote, with 37 for and 38 against, despite the government’s numerical inferiority.

Rejection of Ahsan’s proposed amendment brought jubilation in treasury benches who congratulated each other for their success.

As many as five other bills including Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Bill, 2017, the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2017, the Federal Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2017, the National Commission on the Status of Women (Amendment) Bill, 2017, the Prevention and Management of Conflict of Interest Bill, 2017, were also introduced in the Upper House.

The chairman referred the bills to the concerned committees of the house.

The house was adjourned to meet again on Tuesday (today) at 10am.

Senate passes bill against disqualified person(s)