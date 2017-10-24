Sharjeel NABbed after hours-long shelter at court

KARACHI - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Monday arrested former Sindh information minister Sharjeel Memon and his co-accused after the Sindh High Court (SHC) denied bail.

Memon has been facing charges of embezzlement of Rs5.76 billion purportedly paid to advertising agencies for awareness campaigns between 2013 and 2015 through the abuse of power as minister.

Eleven co-accused, who accompanied Memon in the court, were also nabbed. Out of the 11, five accused handed over themselves to the accountability bureau while others were arrested along with Memon. One accused got his bail extended.

Following the rejection of his bail plea, Memon holed up for hours in the courtroom to escape arrest as his team explored their options. Meanwhile, several PPP ministers showed up at the court to express solidarity with him. Rangers were also deputed at the courtroom.

However, NAB team took him into custody as he came out of the courtroom and whisked away from a tight cordon by his lawyers and supporters. His supporters misbehaved with lawmen deputed there and hurled abuses at the accountability officials.

Earlier in the day, a two-judge SHC bench, headed by Chief Justice Ahmed Ali M Shaikh, rejected bail applications of former minister and other accused in the case.

Memon filed an appeal against his arrest but the bench declined to hear the appeal, observing that it could be taken up if the Supreme Court overturned the lower court's short order.

The bail of one of accused Riaz Muneer was accepted by the court. Previously, all of the accused in the case, including Memon, procured pre-arrest bail.

The PPP leader is also facing a separate reference over illegal adjustment and consolidation of hundreds of acres of land in favour of a private housing project.

A spokesperson for NAB said the accused were wanted in Reference No 50/2016 of Rs5.76 billion corruption. Memon will be produced before an accountability court today (Tuesday), the officials said, adding that they would seek 14-day remand of the accused.

The ex-minister flown to Dubai in 2015 after NAB launched a crackdown on corrupt politicians and bureaucrats as part of the Karachi operation. In March, Memon was released after being briefly detained by NAB from Islamabad airport on his arrival. Another former PPP minister Dr Asim Hussain has been facing corruption charges.

PPP reacts to arreat

Terming PPM leader Sharjeel Inam Memon’s arresta ‘hypocrisy’, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said while there is one law for the PPP leaders, there was another for Sharif family on the same subject. “One land, two laws: one for Sharifs and another for Sharjeel Inam”, he remarked in his tweet.

Also, PPP Information Secretary Ch Manzoor described former Sindh information minister’s arrest as a political victimisation. “Sharjeel’s arrest has exposed the accountability based on victimization and a catwalk”, he said.

He added that it was strange to see that law abiding PPP leaders were handcuffed while those violating the laws had been set free. He said Sharjeel had been arrested though he was cooperating with NAB in investigation against him. Manzoor lamented that the PML-N leaders facing allegations of billions of corruption were being treated as VIPs. “Maryam Nawaz appears before the accountability court like a queen on a red carpet”, he said, adding that her spouse Safdar was granted bail though the accountability court had no such authority. He said two sets of rule were practically in force in the country: one for the Sharif family and another for the PPP leaders.

Sharjeel NABbed after hours-long shelter at court