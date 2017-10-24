MULTAN - A special team of Wildlife department caught on Monday two accused from riverine area of Khanewal, who hunted tortoises and supplied their meat to hotels and shops, besides arresting two others from Vehari in a separate raid for illegal nesting of falcons.

The team recovered 50 kilogram tortoise meat from their possession and the accused confessed that they sold out tortoise meat to different hotels and meat sellers.

Wildlife sources disclosed that a team led by Deputy Director Multan conducted raid on a tip off in riverine area of Khanewal in Kabirwala and caught two persons Akram and Mazhar red handed with tortoise meat. Similarly, the team carried out another raid in Head Islam area of Vehari and caught two others namely Sajid Mahmood and Jamshed khan while netting to catch falcons illegally.

All the four accused were handed over to police and they would be produced before the court in the morning.