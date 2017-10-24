LAHORE - PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said institutions must act within their respective constitutional authority in the larger national interest

While talking to media persons at the residence of Hafiz Nauman that she visited to condole his mother’s death, Maryam Nawaz said she acknowledges the defence duties and the sacrifices of the institution (the army). However, it is good for the country if institutions perform their duties within the limits given to them constitutionally.

When she was asked to comment on the statement of Hamza Shehbaz who had recently expressed tremendous ‘love’ for the army, she said: “We acknowledge sacrifices of this institution and the whole nation stands behind it.” When asked about the court cases against the Sharifs, Maryam, alluding to the disqualification of her father and former prime minister, Nawaz Sharif, said decisions are being made before the trial and evidence. She said five decisions are being given in a single case, adding it is unprecedented in the judiciary anywhere in the world.

Maryam Nawaz said evidence is still being dug out and cases appear continuing till the Day of Judgment and till then no evidence would be found out.

When asked about his expectations from the trial court hearing the references against the Sharifs, she said what has happened previously she has little hope of justice. However, she said the world stays on the hopes. It’s time to unveil the facts, she added.

Dispelling the impression of differences in the party, Maryam said the PML-N is intact and stronger than before under Nawaz Sharif is a centre of politics in the party. She said who spoke against Nawaz Sharif have themselves become political dwarfs. In a way, she also thanked the SC disqualification verdict which she added has brought back the annoyed elements of the party, who are struggling for the sanctity of vote and are promoting his narrative.

Replying to a question on the NAB which has instituted references against the Sharifs on the Supreme Court directions, Maryam Nawaz said how the institution of NAB came to life at once after the SC itself had declared it ‘dead’.

On the question whether she would contest upcoming election as a candidate of the PML-N, Maryam Nawaz Sharif said she would honour any role, responsibility 'given by the party'. It was not she but the party which will decide on this score. She said if the party entrusted her any responsibilities she would accept them. Answering another question, she hoped the current democratic government will meet its term. Replying to a question about Imran Khan, Maryam said he was one of those who were destined to weep and cry all the time. Maryam did not comment on the statement of PML-N Minister Riaz Hussain Pirzada regarding replacing Nawaz Sharif with Shehbaz Sharif as the party president .