On confirmed intelligence reports, security forces conducted search operation in Madda near Dera Ismail Khan resulting in killing of three terrorists in fire exchange, stated Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to media wing of military, suspected motorbike riders opened fire at forces when signaled to stop. Resultantly fire exchange started and three terrorists named Iqbal, Waheed, Majid were killed.

Iqbal had head money of Rs. 1 million.

Suicide jackets were recovered from the dead militants, ISPR stated.