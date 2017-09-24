HAFIZABAD - The allottees of plots/shops in the modern grain market lashed out at the acting deputy commissioner and administrator market committee for flouting the order of the Lahore High Court by creating unnecessary obstacles in the construction of shops over the allotted plots.

These shops are located on Madhrianwala Road. The allottees including Nazim Ali, Waqas Bashir, Muhammad Afzal and others said that they were allotted plots/shops by the then Administrator Market Committee but Acting DC Allah Ditta Warraich arbitrarily cancelled the allotment and his order was suspended by the LHC on May 20 last but the Administrator Market Committee on the orders of DC created unnecessary hurdles in the constructions of shops by the allottees.

They further said that despite the order of the LHC, the DC and Administrator Market Committee remained hell bent to stop construction. Hence, they said, they filed writ petition in the Lahore High Court on 29-06-2017 and the learned judge of the Lahore High Court Shahid Karim has recently issued notices to the DC and others and directed the respondents that “No interference shall be made in the construction work being carried out on the allotted plots/ shops in any manner”. They further said that on the orders of the District Administration the police have stopped the construction work today which is sheer injustice towards them and tantamount to make mockery of the orders of the LHC.