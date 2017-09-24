SIALKOT-The dozens of cattle were killed and injured while dozens of houses were either destroyed or damaged due to unprovoked intensified mortar shelling on Sialkot border villages in Chaprar, Harpal, Charwah, Sucheetgarh and Zafarwal-Shakargarh sectors of Sialkot Working Boundary on Saturday.

According to local senior officials, the Indian BSF continued unprovoked mortar shelling almost the whole the last night (the night between Friday and Saturday) on Sialkot border villages.

The dozens of the cattle were killed and injured along with dozens of houses damaged by big mortar shells fired, targeting civilian population.

The senior officials said that Punjab Rangers retaliated instantly and effectively, giving the enemy a befitting response. No injury or loss of human life is reported on Saturday, confirmed the senior officials.­